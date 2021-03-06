Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €20.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.06 ($23.60).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

FRA:DTE opened at €15.00 ($17.65) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

