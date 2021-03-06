Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.91 ($8.13).

ETR LHA opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

