Destination Wealth Management Sells 535 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. 6,290,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,837. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

