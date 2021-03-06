Destination Wealth Management Sells 3,079 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. 1,413,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

