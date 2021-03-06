Destination Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,406,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,506,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

