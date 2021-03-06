Desjardins Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $39.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.82.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

