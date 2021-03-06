Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDF. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.