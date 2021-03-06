DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.83 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for $3.62 or 0.00007449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $285,230.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00463140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00068219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.00464358 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,990,003 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

