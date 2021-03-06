Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,960 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,325,000 after purchasing an additional 275,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

