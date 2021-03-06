David Lis Buys 5,000 Shares of Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider David Lis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

LON:ELTA opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £126.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Electra Private Equity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.81 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346.73 ($4.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.49.

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

