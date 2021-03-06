Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 64,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 140,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,782. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.