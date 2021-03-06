Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Up 5.6%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.06. 657,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 393,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSKE. Cowen cut their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $394.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

