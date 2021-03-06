Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.69 ($70.23).

BN opened at €56.68 ($66.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.16. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

