DA Davidson Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $350.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.00.

VEEV opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.15. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

