D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,688 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,157 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.17% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUSA. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 135,839 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2,164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

