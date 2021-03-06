D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,387,000 after acquiring an additional 619,169 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 193,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000.

MGV opened at $92.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

