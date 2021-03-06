D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 39.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 103.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

