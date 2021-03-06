D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 229,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.