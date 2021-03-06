D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,163 shares of company stock valued at $945,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $64.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

