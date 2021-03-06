D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 12,670 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

