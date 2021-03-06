CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 4,051,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,844,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CYREN by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 776,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CYREN by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CYREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

