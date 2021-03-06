CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,216,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 943,599 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $151,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

