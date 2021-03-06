Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shot up 8.5% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cutera traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.24. 1,584,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 232,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cutera by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

