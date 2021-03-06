Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 1,881,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.