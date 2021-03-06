CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Update

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 672,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CVAC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. 1,271,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,393. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

