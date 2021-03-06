Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $238.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.24.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $268.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

