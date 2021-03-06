Culp (NYSE:CULP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

Get Culp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CULP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.