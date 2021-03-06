CSFB Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$118.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$115.91.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$112.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$160.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$113.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

