CSFB Cuts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.60.

EDV stock opened at C$24.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.55.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

