Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 5.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,299,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $150.15. 3,773,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,146. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

