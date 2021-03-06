CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $233.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.40.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $183.12 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $4,330,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total value of $10,216,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 957,522 shares of company stock worth $192,831,780. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

