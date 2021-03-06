CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 113,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 176,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.14 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

