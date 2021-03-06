Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
