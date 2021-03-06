Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

