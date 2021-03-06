Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

COIHY stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. Croda International has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

