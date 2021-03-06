Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. Croda International has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.