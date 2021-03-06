Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 180,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.