Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

