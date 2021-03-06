Credit Suisse Group Raises Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $30.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

KDP opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

