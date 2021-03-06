Credit Suisse Group Increases Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $19.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Apache from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.23.

APA stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Apache by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

