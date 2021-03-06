Credit Suisse Group Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $55.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE TOL opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,719 shares of company stock worth $28,241,589 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

