Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.27 ($107.37).

HEN3 opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €86.48 and a 200-day moving average of €88.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

