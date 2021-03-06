Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the January 28th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. 1,006,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,293. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 68,486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

