Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $96.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NYSE CR opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

