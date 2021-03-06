Cowen Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $67.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.