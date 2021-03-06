Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Down 8.2%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 1,554,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,121,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.