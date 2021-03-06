Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 14,204 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $110.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CorVel by 183.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CorVel by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

