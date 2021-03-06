Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 14,204 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $110.79.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
