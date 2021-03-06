Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 28th total of 713,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. acquired 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $32,756.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 238,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.