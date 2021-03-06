Cormark Raises Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target to C$4.50

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE BSR opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

