Cormark Raises Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target to C$4.50

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE BSR opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of C$0.99 and a one year high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.
About Bluestone Resources
