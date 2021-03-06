Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$166.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$206.01. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

