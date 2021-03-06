ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.20

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 10459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.
ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
