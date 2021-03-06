ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.20

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 10459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

