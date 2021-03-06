Contango Oil & Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 865 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $910.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

